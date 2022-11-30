iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 577,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 305,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.