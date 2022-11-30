iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 577,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 305,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
