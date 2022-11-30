U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

