Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $5,528,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.0 %

Dutch Bros Company Profile

NYSE BROS opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 2.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

