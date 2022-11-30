35,932 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

