Commerce Bank Sells 253 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

