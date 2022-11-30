Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,600,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

