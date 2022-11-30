AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,625 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nutanix by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

