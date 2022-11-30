Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.