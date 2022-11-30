Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,726,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAG opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.