Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,218 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of IDEX worth $39,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in IDEX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in IDEX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEX Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $231.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.