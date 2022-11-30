StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,233 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

StoneCo stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

