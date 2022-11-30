Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $42,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

