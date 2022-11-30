Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $99,000 Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,996.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,702.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,183,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $3,485,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 536.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 623,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTI opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $982.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.11. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

