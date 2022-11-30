Prudential PLC Acquires 400 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

