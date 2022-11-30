Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $216,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Century Communities by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

