Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,468 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 993,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 46.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

