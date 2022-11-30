Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.24 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ameren by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

