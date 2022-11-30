Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in American Financial Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

