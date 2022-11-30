Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Century Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

