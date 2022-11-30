CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.1-628.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.19 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.52 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.91.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

