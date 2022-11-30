Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $351,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,962 shares in the company, valued at $36,545,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $644,950.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,545,016.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

