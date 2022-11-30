Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

