Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

