Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $431,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

