Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

RCI stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.87%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

