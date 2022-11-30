Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $331,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 43.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,911,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Trading Up 3.6 %

APA stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.