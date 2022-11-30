Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

