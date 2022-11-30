Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 376 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ODFL stock opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.34 and a 200 day moving average of $271.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
