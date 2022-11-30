Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 511 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $285.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

