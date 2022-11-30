Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,855 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 72.6% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 313,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 175.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

