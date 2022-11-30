Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,430 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,884,492 shares of company stock valued at $41,852,013. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

