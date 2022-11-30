Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 15,006 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 256.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after purchasing an additional 624,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xerox by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 529,966 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.53%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

