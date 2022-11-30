Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,066 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 92,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 127.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 19,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

