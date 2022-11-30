9,807 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in WestRock by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 367,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 88,621 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in WestRock by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in WestRock by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in WestRock by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 224,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WRK opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

