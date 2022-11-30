Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.33.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

