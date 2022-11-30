Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,249 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 49.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $101,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

