Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

