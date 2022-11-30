Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $506,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of ACGL opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

