Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 119,193 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

