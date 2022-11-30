Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 876 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 66.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 273,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.27.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

