Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,111 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

