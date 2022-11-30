LPL Financial LLC Makes New $35.36 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 985,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $220,954,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,197,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 611,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 618,334 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

