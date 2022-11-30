Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 273.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 440.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 83,414 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

