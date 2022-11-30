LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $37,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $217.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

