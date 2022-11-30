Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 10,500 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.6 %

CPB stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

