LPL Financial LLC Has $37.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,977 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.04% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $37,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

