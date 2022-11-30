LPL Financial LLC Has $36.57 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,925 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $36,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 22,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EPD opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.