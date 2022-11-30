LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $37,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

