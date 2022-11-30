LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 226.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.58.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

