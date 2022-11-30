LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,357,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

EMR opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

